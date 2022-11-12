Brussels, my love? Watch our talk show on European politics

Euronews’ Brussels bureau brings you the second episode of a new talk show that breaks down European news and politics to make it more accessible to viewers.

This week, we discussed important topics driving the conversation in Europe from general strikes taking place across the continent to the images of stranded migrants on European shores.

The second episode of the show featured panelists Michiel Hoogeveen, a Dutch MEP with the European Conservatives and Reformists group in the European Parliament; Pedro Marques, a Portuguese MEP who is vice-chair of the Socialists and Democrats in the parliament; and Elizabeth Kuiper, Associate Director at the European Policy Centre, an independent think tank in Brussels.

The new show was hosted by Euronews’ European affairs correspondent Méabh Mc Mahon.

Watch the video above to see our newest Euronews talk show Brussels, my love?

Winter of discontent – is a European solution possible?

The talk show kicked off with a look at the wave of industrial action and strikes across the continent this week.

With the price of bread up in Belgium by almost 14%, up by 66.7% in Hungary and 22% in Greece where many earn less than €1000 a month, people are concerned and it is hitting those from all walks of life.

“It is not just a small group of vulnerable people suffering. It is also really the middle class,” said Elizabeth Kuiper from the European Policy Centre, adding that there is money available from the post COVID-19 pandemic funds, and that a lot of the money has not been spent and should be.

Hoogeveen said however that if you start spending, it is like putting gasoline on fire.

“You have to get rid of inflation first,” he said.

Next week truck drivers in Spain are calling for a strike — their last movement lead to disrupted supply chains and empty supermarket shelves.

Migration

The panellists also discussed the EU’s migration pact, but countries remain very divided on the topic.

It comes after the Italian government at first denied entry to migrants rescued in the Mediterranean this week.

The crisis prompted the European Commission to state that the refugees onboard the Ocean Viking vessel must be allowed to “immediately disembark” — an unusual move for the EU’s executive as immigration decisions are a national issue.

The problem of migration is one of the biggest problems the European Union has failed to tackle, according to Hoogeveen.

Socialist MEP Pedro Marques said, meanwhile, that when he sees the images of migrants attempting to reach EU shores this week, he feels that the European project is failing.

“These people are seekers of refugee status. At least, they need to be properly handed the right to apply for this.

“I mean, this idea that we should leave them (outside) the border or at sea or in these kind of asylum centres, waiting and waiting so that they cannot go back home to say, come, come to Europe. I mean, this is inhumane,” he said.

Brussels My Love? can be watched on Euronews all weekend in all languages.