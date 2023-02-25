Brussels, my love? The EU and Ukraine after a year of war

The Euronews Brussels bureau brings you its latest episode of a new talk show that aims to break down European news and politics to make it more accessible to viewers.

This week marked one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine so this latest edition of “Brussels, my love?” focused on that. We took to the streets of Brussels to ask locals if they were still concerned about the conflict.

One Ukrainian interviewed told Euronews he was heartbroken as his family is still there. He thanked the West and Europe for their support during the last year.

- Advertisement -

“Without you guys, we wouldn’t be here”, he said.

Our guests were the bubbly Dharmendra Kanani, the director of strategy at think tank Friends of Europe, Natalia Arno, the President of the Free Russia Foundation who left her country back in 2012 and has never been able to return, and Ricardo Borges de Castro, the Associate Director at the European Policy Centre.

- Advertisement -

Panellists spoke about the impact the war in Ukraine is having on the continent and about the EU temporary protection directive that came into force last year.

According to the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), one in three Ukrainians now feel part of their host countries’ community, but many would like to return home. Not knowing the local language is the main reason Ukrainians are having trouble integrating and being forced to drop out of education or work. And according to the FRA, eight in ten are facing difficulties making ends meet.

Watch “Brussels my Love?” on Euronews and in the top player above.