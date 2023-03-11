5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeLatest newsEuropeBrussels, my love? The end of the combustion engine as we know...

Brussels, my love? The end of the combustion engine as we know it?

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 83b64dd2 765f 5699 92a0 6c7fb55e20bf 7455662.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 83b64dd2 765f 5699 92a0 6c7fb55e20bf 7455662.jpg
- Advertisement -

The Euronews Brussels bureau brings you its latest episode of a talk show that aims to break down European news and politics to make it more accessible to viewers. 

This week, we are joined by two members of the European Parliament, Ladislav Ilcic, a Croatian MEP from the European Conservatives and Reformists and Francisco Guerreiro, a Portuguese independent MEP from The Greens as well as Julia Poliscanova, senior director at Transport & Environment, a network of European organisations focusing on clean transport.

Panelists picked apart the latest spat among EU member states regarding an EU plan to ban the sale of new combustion engine vehicles from 2035 and took a look at the new scandal hitting the European Commission about a high official taking a business trip to Qatar, paid by Qatar.

- Advertisement -

“What’s at stake today for me is (the) credibility of Europe’s climate agenda, but also the credibility of (German) Chancellor Scholz as a European partner,” Julia Poliscanova told the panel.

Watch “Brussels, my love?” in the video player above.

Europe’s week: Russia holds referendums in Ukraine & gas pipeline sabotage

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Tucker Carlson Lectures About Liars And It’s Unbelievable

“Liars behave differently,” Carlson declared. “Liars are touchy, sometimes to the point of hysteria....
Tech News

Microsoft makes Outlook for Mac free, no Office or Microsoft 365 required [Updated]

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.