Brussels my love: Hungary’s stalled EU funding and 70 years of EU Parliament

The Euronews Brussels bureau brings you its fourth episode of a new talk show that aims to break down European news and politics to make it more accessible to viewers

The second episode of the show featured panellists Daniel Landeck from the Foundation for a Civic Hungary; Camino Mortera-Martinez from the Centre for European Reform; and Alberto Alemanno, a professor of EU law at HEC Paris.

The new show was hosted by Euronews’ European affairs correspondent Méabh Mc Mahon.

- Advertisement -

Watch the video above to see our newest Euronews talk show Brussels, my love?

European Commission to recommend EU funds suspended

This week’s show opened with the big Brussels story of the week — the European Commission will recommend that the Council suspend some of the EU funds to Hungary.

- Advertisement -

Officials think Viktor Orbán’s government has not implemented the previously agreed rule of law and anti-corruption measures.

The European Commission is expected to make a formal announcement next Wednesday (30 November).

Daniel Landeck told the panel he was waiting to see what would happen in Hungary.

- Advertisement -

“I think we have to have more information. The Commission has come up with this decision very last minute, adding 10 additional points and to be honest, I mean, nobody knows what these 10 points are about,” he said.

“We have to see what they really want, what their cause is and then let’s see what can be done.”

But Prof. Alberto Alemanno said that the “rules of the game” were very clear:

“If you want to remain a member of the European Union, you need to have judicial independence, you need to guarantee that, you need to have media freedom and you need mechanisms that European taxpayers’ money are used in the right way,” he said.

“None of these conditions are met today in Hungary,” added Alemanno.

EU parliament celebrates 70th anniversary

Since the first meeting in 1952 as the common assembly of the European Coal and Steel Community, the European Parliament has grown considerably to its current size of 705 MEPS from 28 member states.

Euronews asked the panel if they feel it is too far removed from people and whether the anniversary should be an occasion to celebrate or to reform.

Alemanno said all members of the European Parliament want to get the Strasbourg seat abolished and put an end to the monthly commute.

“They want to stay in Brussels. Brussels is a de facto capital of Europe. That’s where everything should happen. But of course, there are national interests, there are legacies, there is dependency,” he said.

“We need to transition out of this bottleneck. And even the most pro-European camp, notably President Macron, is holding back,” Alemanno added.

Camino Mortera-Martinez said she had an issue with the European Parliament claiming that it’s the only democratically elected institution in the European Union.

“We have to think of the Council as an association of governments who are very much elected in the Member States. And I think if you are going to have a strong parliament moving forwards, you do need the two things,” she said.

Brussels, my love? can be watched on Euronews all weekend in all languages.