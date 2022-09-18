Brussels calls for €7.5B of EU funds to be cut from Hungary over rule of law concerns

The European Commission on Sunday called for an estimated €7.5 billion in European to be withheld from Hungary over corruption .

Commissioner Johannes Hahn, in charge of Budget and Administration, said the figure amounts to about a third of cohesion funds the country received from the EU budget.

For , this is the next step in the rule of law mechanism process that it triggered against Hungary in April.

The mechanism, which had been approved by the European Court of Justice just weeks earlier following a challenge from Budapest and Poland, allows Brussels to impose financial sanctions on member states “to protect the budget” if they are deemed to have breached core EU values.

Payments withheld, the Commission said, would have to be “strictly proportionate to the impact of the breached on the (European) Union’s budget”.

The announcement from Commissioner Johannes Hahn, in charge of Budget and Administration, comes just three days after MEPs declared that Hungary is no longer a fully functioning democracy but a “hybrid regime of electoral autocracy” instead.

In their resolution, European lawmakers put the blame for the rule of law drift in the eastern European country squarely on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.