Browser extension shows if a Steam game is available on PC Game Pass

An extension for Google browsers chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge shows whether a game available on the Steam online store can also be found on PC Game Pass, the service from Microsoft that offers hundreds of titles for a monthly fee.
The application comes to make life easier for those who sign the PC Game Pass and also uses Steam. with this extension, it is possible to save money by not having to buy a title that is already available on Microsoft’s subscription service.
Called Available on Game Pass, the extension adds a simple green banner to any Steam Store game page and detects when a game is available on Game Pass, as described.
Therefore, the banner lets you know which platforms the game is available on, whether PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S or via Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as the final price to buy it in full on the Microsoft Store, as pointed out by the Windows website Central.
You can download the extensions from the links below:
- Google chrome and Microsoft Edge
- Mozilla Firefox
It is worth remembering that the PC Game Pass is a subscription that costs R$ 29.99/month in Europe and offers access to an extensive list of games, which is updated monthly. The platform also offers other benefits to subscribers.
Players can still subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $14.99 a month. This option grants you access not only to the monthly free games offered to Xbox Live Gold members, but also to the Game Pass catalog on both Xbox and PC.
And you, did you like this extension? Do you intend to use it? Let us know in the comments down below!