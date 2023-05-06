Browser extension shows if a Steam game is available on PC Game Pass

An extension for Google browsers chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge shows whether a game available on the Steam online store can also be found on PC Game Pass, the service from Microsoft that offers hundreds of titles for a monthly fee. The application comes to make life easier for those who sign the PC Game Pass and also uses Steam. with this extension, it is possible to save money by not having to buy a title that is already available on Microsoft’s subscription service.





Called Available on Game Pass, the extension adds a simple green banner to any Steam Store game page and detects when a game is available on Game Pass, as described. - Advertisement - Therefore, the banner lets you know which platforms the game is available on, whether PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S or via Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as the final price to buy it in full on the Microsoft Store, as pointed out by the Windows website Central. You can download the extensions from the links below: Twitter will play YouTube videos automatically Google chrome and Microsoft Edge

Mozilla Firefox