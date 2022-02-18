Tech NewsGaming

Brothers arrives at the Epic Games Store as part of its free games

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Originally released no less than nine years ago, Epic Games has decided to recover and add one of the indie games that have marked me the most to its list of free games. And it is that although this game focuses on a short but quite emotional story, below five hours, it is undoubtedly enough time to leave a mark.

Like every week, this game will be available through the Epic Games Store web platform, just a couple of clicks away to be able to add it to our library for life. We will only have to log in with our Epic account and access the game page (or click on this direct link); or add it directly from the Epic Games desktop appby clicking on the small pop-up at the bottom right of the homepage, or by scrolling a little from the store tab to access the game file, which will redirect us to the page of this title without having to resort to a web browser.

Once again, remember that like the rest of the free games offered on the Epic Games Store, we can only redeem it for free for one week, being the current deadline next thursday 24 February at 16:59 (peninsula time).

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

A man clings to life. His children, desperate to cure their sick father, have only one option left: they must set out to find “The Water of Life” and bring it to their father on a journey in which they will have to join forces in order to survive.

Accompany these brothers on their epic journey through a fairy tale world as you control both youngsters at the same time in a single player or cooperative multiplayer system. Solve puzzles, explore the different scenarios and face some fears in this story of coming of age and brotherhood.

Minimum Requirements Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

  • Operating system: Windows XP SP3
  • Processor: 2.4GHz Dual Core Processor
  • Memory: 2GB RAM
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 or ATI Radeon HD 2600
  • Storage: 2 GB of free disk space
  • DirectX: Version 9.0

To

Previous articleA new way to treat arrhythmias with software
Next articleHow to recover deleted files from a USB flash drive
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

How to recover deleted files from a USB flash drive

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Gaming

Brothers arrives at the Epic Games Store as part of its free games

Originally released no less than nine years ago, Epic Games has decided to recover and add one of...
Tech News

A new way to treat arrhythmias with software

vMap is a noninvasive computational mapping system that produces an interactive three-dimensional map of arrhythmia hotspots anywhere in...
Apple

The chip crisis slows the production of BOE, a supplier of OLED panels for the iPhone

The global shortage of components continues to be felt and many manufacturers, not just the "smaller" ones, are...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.