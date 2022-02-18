Brothers arrives at the Epic Games Store as part of its free games

Originally released no less than nine years ago, Epic Games has decided to recover and add one of the indie games that have marked me the most to its list of free games. And it is that although this game focuses on a short but quite emotional story, below five hours, it is undoubtedly enough time to leave a mark.

Like every week, this game will be available through the Epic Games Store web platform, just a couple of clicks away to be able to add it to our library for life. We will only have to log in with our Epic account and access the game page (or click on this direct link); or add it directly from the Epic Games desktop appby clicking on the small pop-up at the bottom right of the homepage, or by scrolling a little from the store tab to access the game file, which will redirect us to the page of this title without having to resort to a web browser.

Once again, remember that like the rest of the free games offered on the Epic Games Store, we can only redeem it for free for one week, being the current deadline next thursday 24 February at 16:59 (peninsula time).

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

A man clings to life. His children, desperate to cure their sick father, have only one option left: they must set out to find “The Water of Life” and bring it to their father on a journey in which they will have to join forces in order to survive.

Accompany these brothers on their epic journey through a fairy tale world as you control both youngsters at the same time in a single player or cooperative multiplayer system. Solve puzzles, explore the different scenarios and face some fears in this story of coming of age and brotherhood.

Minimum Requirements Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Operating system: Windows XP SP3



Processor: 2.4GHz Dual Core Processor



Memory: 2GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 or ATI Radeon HD 2600

Storage: 2 GB of free disk space

DirectX: Version 9.0

