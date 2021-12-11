The brother of evil Larry Dunne claims Ireland’s original drug lord was a “scapegoat”.

But former detectives last night hit back saying he was solely responsible for ravaging Dublin’s south inner city with heroin.

As Dunne rose to prominence, the Garda drug squad was in its infancy.

But such was the damage he had done to society, investigators were backed and resources were put into the unit taking the kingpin down and those who followed.

An inquest into Dunne’s death this week revealed the 72-year-old thug stabbed himself in the neck in May last year before telling a doctor to “f**k off” when she tried to help him at his south Dublin home.

He died the next day in hospital.

The gangster was caged in 1985 on drug trafficking charges for 10 years, when he infamously warned: “If you think we were bad, wait until you see what’s coming after us.”

His older brother Christy “Bronco” Dunne Jnr, 85, had not talked to Larry in over a decade before his death but says he never fell out with him. And he insists he was hard done by.

He told the Irish Mirror: “Of course I have sympathy for him, he’s my brother.

“I never fell out with him. Families drift apart. I’m 85 now.

“It saddens me the way he was treated. Larry Dunne was only a scapegoat.

“Larry was never in any trouble in his life until he was set up by the police.

“He was a scapegoat for the brothers, all my family. It put my mother and father in an early grave.

“My father used to call him Larry the lamb.

“Larry the lamb turned out to be the biggest scapegoat in Ireland. Unfortunately Larry wasn’t able to fight what was happening to him.”

But retired senior investigators who probed the thug say he was responsible for destroying lives and families. He introduced smack into working class areas like Theresa Gardens, the Fatima Mansions, James’ Street flats, Crumlin and the Oliver Bond flats, Dublin.

One former detective told us: “At the time it was pot people were smoking. No one knew what heroin was.

“The fact of the matter is he is single handedly responsible for bringing heroin into the south inner city.”

At the time, the drugs squad attached to the Central Detective Unit attached to Harcourt Square in Dublin 2 was only starting out.

The former officer said: “Because of Larry, it resulted in more resources being put towards the drugs squad.

“And it also culminated in the surveillance unit in An Garda Siochana being set up.”

At the heart of the operations to take down Dunne was then Supt Gerry McCarrick and Detective Inspector Vinny Mullins.

Dunne’s heroin infiltration into the capital also resulted in addicts carrying out crimes like theft, handbag snaches and jumpovers as they were desperate for cash to feed their habits.

Christy insisted this week that his brother was well-liked. Bronco told us: “There’s only one way to know a person I found.

“And that is to go to the area where they live and ask people what he was like – was he this or that.

“Anytime I went to Rathfarnham or met anyone from Rathfarnham they all had the highest respect for Larry Dunne.”

But like many who followed him, former gardai say Dunne used his own community to put on a front image whilst simultaneously destroying areas with heroin.

This week, Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard that the drug boss had told a doctor, family members and gardai who came to his aid after stabbing himself in the neck on May 18, 2020 that he wanted to be left alone to die.

In a statement, his daughter Rachel Dunne said when she tried to help her father he replied that he was “tired living in his body and just wanted to go”.

