Broken Facebook: Wrong content in the news feed

Although it has always been an unknown what and why Facebook shows you in the news feed, the results on Wednesday morning are particularly questionable. The feed seemed . At the very least, it is very unlikely that Facebook will intentionally display posts that have little or nothing to do with the interests of users.

On Twitter, people report that they mostly see comments from strangers in groups they belong to. And that in rows. The posts were only interrupted by advertisements. There was no trace of content posted by friends or pages followed.

Mainly browsers affected

The problem seemed to appear mainly on the desktop, but the Facebook feed of those affected is also broken in the web browser on the smartphone. The Facebook apps worked – at least for the affected colleagues from voonze. On Twitter, however, one reads otherwise. There are reports that all versions are behaving strangely. Other people were not affected at all.

Facebook is always working to “improve” the newsfeed. The insights into the changes for outsiders are small. It is usually about new preferences when playing out content. Videos were once shown particularly often, then news articles in particular ended up in the feeds, until Facebook backtracked and gave preference to contributions from friends.