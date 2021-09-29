British truck driver shortage drags inflation in its wake

One way to curb a bank panic is to take a truckload of cash and unload it in public view. When panic is due to driver shortages, as with British gas stations, that is not feasible. Granting temporary visas to foreigners or military minimizes short-term disruption. The only solution in the long run – sharply raising wages – puts inflation on fire.

Supply problems are the most dramatic manifestation of a jobs crisis in the transport sector dating back to Brexit. The Highway Carriers Association (RHA) has been saying for months that 100,000 truckers are missing. It is of particular concern for a country like Britain, whose rail networks are designed primarily for passengers, not freight. That is why the government is doing everything possible to try to keep the distribution chains moving.

Most emergency measures will take time to take effect. Soldiers cannot get directly behind the wheel of a commercial gasoline tanker, for example. Meanwhile, letting BP or Royal Dutch Shell coordinate delivery times makes little difference if they don’t have enough drivers. At the very least, consumers cannot hoard fuel as they did with toilet paper in the pandemic.

But normal service won’t be able to resume until the job market fills the seats. That has already happened in supermarket chains like Tesco, with pay increases of up to 50% during the summer. This may have attracted fuel dealers, who are historically paid more.

These increases will translate into a rise in prices, which in turn will make it more difficult for economic leaders to dismiss the pressures as “transitory.” Even before the fuel crisis, the Bank of England said it expected inflation to exceed 4% in the fourth quarter, double its target. The only thing that truckers are guaranteed is higher prices.