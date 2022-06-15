British tactic for Northern Ireland is economic madness

If it is not broke, do not fix it: could apply to Northern Ireland. Boris Johnson on Monday introduced legislation that would allow him to scrap parts of the Brexit deal that govern trade with the region.

The protocol was a tricky balance. For Britain to leave the single market, controls on goods moving between the Republic and Northern Ireland were necessary. But due to the history of violence, a hard border was not acceptable to all parties. The final agreement meant that Northern Ireland remained subject to EU rules, but required checks on goods from Britain.

London has long said the protocol is creating a “chilling effect” on the Northern Irish economy. The commodity controls have also angered the Democratic Unionist Party, which has close ties to the Conservatives, and has refused to form a government until the regime is removed. Johnson intends to appease unionists and hardliners in his party by allowing British goods to flow through Northern Ireland unchecked, as long as they go to Ireland. The CJEU would no longer have jurisdiction over litigation or control over VAT and state aid.

But Belfast does not need this interference. In July-September 2021, its economy outperformed all other UK regions, growing 1.4% on a quarterly basis, compared to 0.6% for England. While the protocol has stifled trade with Britain, Northern Irish firms are selling more products to the Republic. In 2021, exports between the two areas rose 65%, to almost 4,000 million.

That makes it hard for Johnson to defend the trade. His threat to nullify it will dissuade foreign companies from investing. Until now, the EU has threatened to exclude British scientists from the Horizon R&D programme. But if Johnson breaks the protocol, the bloc could be forced to impose new trade barriers. For both London and Belfast, Johnson’s latest gambit is economic madness.