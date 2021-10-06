British supermarkets: watch out for a price war

Britain’s supermarket shopping boom could trigger a risky price war. Venture capital acquired Asda and Wm Morrison this year, despite low margins in the sector and intense competition. That gives Aldi and Lidl additional incentive to gain market share.

With the purchase of Morrisons by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), for 8.2 billion euros, and that of Asda by Issa Brothers, chains with a combined share of almost 25% will soon be in the hands of venture capital. Aldi and Lidl control almost 15% and are growing fast. Their global character and the greater simplicity of their stores and product ranges allow them to compete on price with their British rivals.

The takeover boom may further encourage them to cut back, as their indebted rivals may find it difficult to compete. Let’s conservatively assume that Aldi or Lidl lower prices by 2% over the next two years. If Morrisons followed suit, its revenue could drop to $ 21.5 billion in 2023. If it couldn’t pass it on to suppliers, ebitda would drop to $ 941 million. The debt, which is likely to be around 6 times the ebitda at the time of acquisition, would skyrocket up to 8 times, which could make it difficult to refinance the debt. The alternative may be to keep prices unchanged but lose share.

The new Morrisons owners would have other ways to raise profits. They could cut costs, pass on lower prices to suppliers and sell properties. But the more difficult the main business has it, the more difficult it will be to burden itself with new leases. A price war would lead to disastrous returns. CD&R could expect an IRR of 15% if revenues grow 3% a year, and the EBITDA margin remains at 6%. That means that the new owners use 30% of the ebitda to pay the debt, and sell in five years for 9 times the ebitda, or 14,000 million, including debt. But if revenue remains flat, even a 10% return could be difficult to achieve. The real winners may be the consumers.