Bring your locally saved music to Spotify with these steps

There is no doubt that the music catalog that Spotify offers is quite complete and we can find practically any song. However, in these matters it is always difficult to please everyone and surely there will be albums and songs that are not on the platform. That is why we want to show you how to bring the music you have locally to your Spotify account.

If you have a song on your computer that is not in the service and you want to take it to your playlists or simply listen to them from Spotify, follow the steps below.

Steps to upload your local music to Spotify

It does not matter if you are on the mobile or desktop version, because the process to upload your local music to Spotify is similar in all. What we do here is not exactly upload the music to Spotify, but rather that the application captures our local music serving as an interface and a player. For this, there is an option in the configuration section that we must activate to have the songs in the app.

The steps to follow are those:

Open Spotify in the mobile or desktop app.

Click on your username at the top right.

Enter the Settings section.

Scroll down until you find the “Local Files” section.

Activate Local Files control.

Click on the “Add sources” button to select the folders that host the songs.

Enter “My Library” and you will be able to see the songs loaded from your local music.

In this way, if there is a song that is not on Spotify and you have it locally on your computer or smartphone, you can have it from the app. A great option that complements the experience, since, if you don’t get a song or album, you can still have it on your own and listen to it on Spotify.