Briefly informed: taxonomy, MS teams, electric ferry, Susie

Greenpeace against taxonomy

The environmental organization Greenpeace has lodged an objection with the EU Commission against the taxonomy regulation for sustainable investments. She believes that describing natural gas and nuclear power as ecologically sustainable violates EU law. The classification contradicts the taxonomy itself. If the EU Commission sticks to its opinion despite the “application for internal review”, as the objection is officially called, Greenpeace wants to take legal action against the taxonomy regulation before the European Court of Justice. The classification system, called taxonomy, is intended to inform investors about which types of financing are considered climate-friendly.

Vulnerability in Teams

Microsoft Teams stores the plaintext access tokens that users use in Teams to sign in to Microsoft services. Attackers with access to the PC’s file system can steal the file and gain access to Microsoft services such as Skype and Outlook without knowing the user’s password; a two-factor protection is also skipped in this way. That’s what researchers at cybersecurity firm Vectra found out. Until Microsoft fixes the error, Teams users should only use the web version of Teams, especially on PCs that are used by several people – modern browsers are protected against such token takeovers. The iOS and Android versions are also not vulnerable in this way.



The “Island of Mainau” electric ferry departs

There have been motorized passenger ships on Lake Constance for around 200 years. From now on, the first e-ferry will run from the port of Uhldingen-Mühlhofen in the Lake Constance district to the island of Mainau. Since another port is approached on the connection in the morning and the electric ship is not designed for this, the ship “Island of Mainau” will initially only be on the route in the afternoon. The 3.6 million euro ferry has a 1000 kilowatt hour battery that is charged during the lunch break and at night. Test drives with another ferry are also planned for spring 2023, which could be operated in a climate-neutral manner if bio-liquefied gas is used.

Space capsule “Susie” presented

With “Susie”, ArianeGroup presented the concept for a space capsule that should be fully reusable and capable of transporting cargo and people to and from space. The name “Susie” stands for “Smart Upper Stage for Innovative Exploration”. According to ArianeGroup, this is a response to the newly awakened European ambitions in relation to space exploration and manned spaceflight.