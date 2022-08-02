“Briefly informed” gets its own YouTube channel

- Advertisement -

From August 8, 2022, you can subscribe to “ ” via an independent and new .

The weekly news podcast “briefly informed” moves to its own YouTube channel. On the previous voonze online YouTube channel, the programs have hitherto reached an average of 9,500 views per week. However, the primary target group is the broad audience, who accessed the podcast around 5 million times last year via podcast apps or voice assistants. For more than 16,000 listeners, “briefly informed” is part of the daily news overview.

“briefly informed” will appear daily as usual on the new channel and deliver the most important news of the day compressed to 3 minutes. Our weekday news podcast will remain on all previous platforms. The option to call it up via Alexa or the Google Assistant is also retained. Only the address on Youtube changes. You can find an overview of voonze online’s complete range of podcasts here: “Hear from us”. In addition to the “#voonzeshow” and the “c’t uplink”, podcasts such as “Bitrauschen”, “Auslegungssache” or “Die Hupe” offer concentrated specialist knowledge from the respective areas. UNICO Program: 100% Internet coverage in Spain in 4 years