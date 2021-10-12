Breathtaking pictures of Dublin from space taken by NASA astronaut

An incredible picture of Dublin that was taken on the International Space Station has been widely shared online.

The night time image of the bustling capital city was captured by former NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough.

Posting on Twitter, the Texas native said Dublin was one of his “favourite cities” and that he looked forward to seeing all of his friends here next year.

The tweet has been liked more than three and a half thousand times.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport responded to the tweet by saying: “Dublin from space, via astronaut @astro_kimbrough yesterday. We look forward to welcoming you to Ireland next year when you’re coming to visit those friends Shane.”

He is not the first astronaut to take pictures of Ireland from space.

In 2013 former astronaut Chris Hadfield shared on social media pictures of Ireland while aboard the International Space Station, posting one of his messages with a cupla focal.

He tweeted: “Tá Éire fiorálainn! Land of green hills and dark beer. With capital Dublin glowing in the Irish night.”

He also tweeted pictures of a number of other locations around Ireland including Dingle in Co Kerry, Ballina in Co Mayo, Co Sligo as well as night time shots of Dublin and Belfast.

Ballina, Co Mayo pictured by Chris Hadfield

Thunder Rock, Dingle, Co Kerry

