Breaking rumor: Apple will launch a new iPhone 13 in…

Approximately almost twenty-four hours after the first Apple event of the year, “Peek Performance”, a new rumor emerges. Said last-minute rumor states: that along with the iPhone SE 3, the company also plans to introduce a new color for the iPhone 13 model.

Possible iPhone 13 model in green color

According to their own sources from youtuber, Luke MianiApple would then introduce a new color of iPhone 13 in dark green. According to his statement, after Apple presented a purple iPhone 12 during the Spring Loaded event last year. Now the company is planning to do the same with the latest iteration of its phone.

Regardless of whether this turns out to be true, the same specs are expected inside this iPhone 13, ie: Two sizes, A15 Bionic chip, improved camera sensors. It should also integrate up to 512 GB of storage.

Miani also states that he has the first look at Mac Studio, which has also already been discussed about what Apple was developing.

The youtuber, Luke, has a mixed history of leaks. For example, he said before the Unleashed event that the 2021 MacBook Pro would also feature an illuminated and backlit Touch ID button. he also incorrectly mentioned that the AirPods 3 would launch this past May. However, Miani was partially correct that Apple Music HiFi would be released on May 17/18, 2021.

the almost unavoidable iPhone SE 3 arrival tomorrow, it makes no sense for the company to share the limelight of this iPhone, with a new color of the iPhone 13. However, Apple has previously revealed new colors for its flagship iPhones after a few months (iPhone 7 and iPhone 12, for example) . This has never been done while presenting a completely new smartphone.

Of course, in about 24 hours or lesswe will be able to check for ourselves whether or not Apple plans to launch a new iPhone 13 in green.