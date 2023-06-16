Break up? Check out 10 movies to watch after a breakup

Valentine’s Day is a very special date, but not everyone celebrates it. Some people prefer to live without a relationship. With that in mind, TudoTV made a list for those who entered this phase with 10 movies to watch after a breakup.
A filmmaker and his girlfriend do the dirty laundry and make heartbreaking revelations after his movie premieres.
- Rating: +14
- Watch on Netflix
Liz decides to start her life over after her divorce and travels the world in search of good food, spirituality and true love.
- Rating: +12
- Watch on Netflix
- Watch on Star Plus
A sensitive look at a marriage that ends and a family that stays together. From Oscar-nominated director Noah Baumbach.
- Rating: +14
- Watch on Netflix
Follow the controversial Lady Gaga as she launches an album, prepares for the Super Bowl concert and confronts physical and emotional challenges.
- Rating: +12
- Watch on Netflix
Based on the best-selling self-help social commentary on today’s modern relationships and the age-old problems that come from misunderstanding the opposite sex, He’s Just Not That Into You features Drew Barrymore. Practically a romantic comedy Traffic, the film’s interlocking stories relate each character to the others in a bizarre comedy of errors where social faux pas rule.
- Rating: +12
- Watch on HBO Max
Forty-year-old Cal Weaver believes his marriage is perfect, until the day his wife Emily files for divorce. Now, Cal is single again and looking for love with the help of expert womanizer Jacob Palmer , who gives Cal’s manhood a makeover. Amid inappropriate crushes and romantic encounters, Cal and Jacob discover that being in the game without the right partner is not only crazy and stupid, but also impossible!
- Rating: +12
- Watch on HBO Max
It’s the summer of 1983 in Italy and Elio (Chalamet), a precocious 17-year-old, spends his days in his family’s villa transcribing and playing classical music, reading and flirting with his friend, Marzia. Until one day, Oliver (Hammer), a charming American scholar, arrives as an annual summer intern, tasked with helping Elio’s father, a celebrated professor.
- Rating: +14
- Watch on Prime Video
Winner of 6 Academy Awards, including Best Director for writer/director Damien Chazelle, and a record 7 Golden Globe Awards, La La Land is more than the year’s most acclaimed film – it’s a cinematic treasure trove of its era, which you will fall in love with again and again.
- Rating: +12
- Watch on Prime Video
- Watch on HBO Max
Maggie and Jamie are completely different, she is a fascinating girl who doesn’t let herself be carried away by anyone and Jamie is a charming inveterate womanizer, but both will be surprised by addiction to the most dangerous drug in life: love.
- Rating: +16
- Watch on Prime Video
- Watch on HBO Max
When he goes to visit the family home of his white girlfriend, Chris, a young African American, is involved in the most sinister and true reason for the invitation.
- Rating: +14
- Watch on Prime Video
