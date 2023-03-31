Brazilian retrieves Apple Watch lost at sea during schooner ride in RJ

Jefferson Rocha, a teacher from the city of Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, managed to recover his Apple Watch lost at sea during a cruise in Búzios, in Rio de Janeiro. The smart watch, even after being submerged in water for hours, was found and returned by a local fisherman. As disclosed by g1, Rocha lost his accessory on March 18. The 36-year-old teacher and work colleagues who accompanied him decided to go diving during the schooner ride. “At the time I went diving, my watch fell into the water, let go of my wrist and I just lost hope”, said the user on Tuesday (28).

The professor remembers that he had no chance to look for the smartwatch at a certain depth in the sea, so he ended up leaving his belongings behind and returning to the vessel. The following day, around 9 am, the group disembarked in the city of Santos. Rocha claims that it was possible to identify the location of the smartwatch throughout the trip through the "Buscar" application, but the tracker identified that the device was turned off. "This watch has GPS, it is water resistant. I didn't know it was so sturdy. During the whole tour and until I got back to the ship, I could see the location and it was in the middle of the sea, still on", recalls the professor.

Back in Baixada Santista, the user was surprised by a notification that the smartwatch had been turned on again. This time, the accessory was not on the high seas: the map indicated that the object was on dry land, on a street in Búzios. The professor says he activated the Apple Watch’s “Lost” mode, which displays a phone number and a message on the watch’s screen so that the person who finds it can contact the owner. The next day, 16-year-old Angelinna Bottinelli sent Jefferson Rocha a message via Instagram. - Advertisement - Bottinelli is the daughter of fisherman Benoni Antônio Filho, 50, who found the professor’s smart watch while diving in the region. The device has returned to normal operation. after being connected to power. The young woman contacted the owner of the smartwatch and arranged a way to return the belonging.

Rocha claims that the watch is already on his wrist again – and working. “I am impressed by his generosity, the honesty of returning the watch without expecting anything in return. This is hard for us to see in people. The most impressive thing is that he found it at sea, it’s almost impossible. I didn’t believe it, ”he reports. Filho has taken care of a coral park for more than two decades, and not infrequently finds lost objects in the region. “I sent an iPhone to the owner back in Chile. I always do these ‘stops’ like this, thank God, ”he said. - Advertisement - The generosity will be passed on to the next generation, according to the fisherman. “I made my daughter do all the processing of the return, so that she would also learn the honesty thing, how we have to be with the person, with the next. She really enjoyed it,” says Benoni.

The Apple Watch is water resistant, but not waterproof, according to the manufacturer. The model used by Jefferson Rocha is not specified, but some versions of the big tech smart watch are capable of "surviving" up to 100 meters deep in water, in addition to having good resistance against dust and other debris.

