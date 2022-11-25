Brazilian regulator seizes iPhone from Apple stores

- Advertisement -

The problem between Apple and Brazil continues in a broad legal debate due to the sale of iPhone without a charger. In case you are not aware, you can access the context by clicking on the following link. On this occasion, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice suppressed iPhone sales in that country. This action is due to the fact that they ruled that the company is harming the client by not providing a charger for its product included in the device.

Regardless of the different million-dollar fines that Apple has been charged, it still does not accept the power adapter requirement. Given this situation, the consumer protection regulatory office has begun to confiscate iPhones in stores.

iPhone confiscated in Brazil for not including charger

At the time, the medium techblog, Procon-DF had to confiscate “hundreds and iPhones” from stores located in the country’s capital, Brasilia, although for now it will only be from retail stores. The regulator launched “Operation Download” that would urge the Cupertino company to comply with the country’s laws, indicating that phones have chargers inside the box.

According to reports, Apple Authorized Resellers were affected by seizing iPhones from their stores. The regulator directly ordered the ban operation for all iPhone devices that do not include a charger in the box. In other words, any device after the iPhone 12 will be confiscated. However, the company also has an iPhone 11 with a smaller box that also does not include a charger.

After having seized the devices, Apple Brazil requested that the government allow smartphone sales to continue in that country, at least until a final verdict is reached. Apple told Tecnoblog that the sale of iPhones continues even after the collection.

Now, according to the report of MacMagazinecontinues the verdict of judge Diego Cámara Alves who initially allowed the company to continue selling iPhone in the country until the final verdict is reached. According to the judge, the company would not be committing any illegal act regarding consumer rights.

Judge Diego Cámara also declared that the Brazilian regulatory office is applying an “abuse of power” with the whole situation. In the meantime, Apple is sure that it can emerge victorious from the case.