Tech News

Brazilian justice forces Telegram to close 3 channels to avoid suspension

By: Brian Adam

Telegram has just been saved from a 48-hour temporary suspension in Brazil and a daily fine of 100,000 Brazilian reais by complying with the court ruling issued this past Friday the 25th by the Superior Federal Court (STF) of Brazil, which granted the messaging platform a maximum period of 24 hours for the elimination of the three channels managed by the Brazilian blogger Allan dos Santo.

Allan dos Santo is a Brazilian blogger based in the United States who is being investigated for being the coordinator of a disinformation network as part of a commission of crimes related to incitement to hatred and violence.

Santo had more than 100,000 followers on social platforms, and before his main channel on Telegram was blocked, he managed to get thousands of followers on a new channel within the first day.

Complying with court order to avoid temporary closure

As commented on ZDNet, Santo is in favor of the president of that country, Jair Bolsonaro, who also opted for Telegram once WhatsApp limited the number of message forwards to five in 2019 as part of its strategy to reduce the spread of false news.

The problem encountered by local authorities such as the Superior Electoral Court and the Public Ministry is the lack of representation of the messaging platform in that country, although according to the local publication Folha de São Paulo, Telegram granted powers of representation seven years ago to the platform. law firm Araripe & Associados, based in Rio de Janeiro, although they point out that in the ten-year contract it will only represent Telegram in relation to intellectual property in Brazil.

Despite this, they have been the recipients of the court ruling, making Pavel Durov’s company comply with it last Saturday. This is a severe setback for Telegram, the fast-growing messaging platform, currently having more than 500 million active users.

According to a recent survey by the consulting firm Mobile Time & Opinion Box, 60% of Brazilians have the Telegram application installed on their mobile devices.

Previous articleWhatsApp continues to work on reactions: this will be the animation that will appear when reacting to a message
Brian Adam
