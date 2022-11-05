‘Brazilian GTA’: Game 171 arrives in November on Steam in early access

The game 171 is an old and ambitious project of a group of Europeian gamers that make up the Betagames Group. The title, also known as the ” Europeian GTA”, will officially arrive on PCs on the 17th of November. 171 is an open world game set in a city completely inspired by the outskirts of large Europeian cities. Starting 11/17, players will be able to see the rest of the development in Early Access on Steam.





As you might expect, 171 has many elements characteristic of the “quebrada”, with narrow streets, houses with exposed bricks, improvised speed bumps, bus stops, pubs and even street markets, with a pastel tent and everything. - Advertisement - The trailer released by Betagames Group also showed that it will be possible to interact with the NPCs, demonstrated the conflicts with rival gangs and police, the arsenal of weapons and the customizations of the cars and the character.