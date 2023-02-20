Brazil will have electric flying taxis in 2026

Eve Holding Inc, a maker of electric aircraft, has announced plans to begin operating a commercial electric flying taxi service in 2026.

Before this date, the company must obtain official certification for its aircraft, since there are still no clear regulations for this sector.

Eve is a subsidiary of Embraer, a Brazilian aerospace manufacturer that has already started the certification process for its new aircraft. Preliminarily, the company has already racked up more than 2,770 orders for its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, but production cannot start until the model receives its official certification.

And although the mass production of these vehicles is frozen, in any case the company already has the necessary funds to start its industrial and transport operations. According to the initial estimates made, the total project should cost at least 540 million dollars.

Luiz Mauad, Eve’s vice president of fleet services and operations, said the company expects the authorities to make progress in establishing official regulations for the sector this year. “Of course, entering service is an important milestone, but certification comes first. And certifying an aircraft, even a traditional one, is always a big challenge.”Mauad said about it.

Eve has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2022, counting among its list of investors recognized brands such as United Airlines, Acciona SA, SkyWest Inc, Bradesco BBI, Rolls-Royce, Thales and BAE Systems. “The investment that we have already raised gives us peace of mind to develop all these products until they are put into serviceMauad noted. “More investment can come, if necessary, but we are still in a very comfortable position,” he added..

Services like the one Eve plans to offer, through the use of electric flying taxis, have the potential to improve urban mobility, reduce travel times and lessen traffic congestion. In addition to those aspects related to connectivity, on an environmental level, eVTOLs can also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.

Eve is taking an important step in Brazil, setting a precedent in the transformation of air transport with its cutting-edge technology and its focus on safety, efficiency and sustainability.