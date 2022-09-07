Brazil suspends the sale of iPhones without a charger

- Advertisement -

The ian government has ordered Apple to Stop selling without a battery in the country under the argument that the company offers “an incomplete product to consumers”.

In addition to the cancellation of the sale of the iPhone 12 and higher series, and the suspension of the sale of any iPhone model that does not come with a charger, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice has fined the Cupertino firm 12.275 million reais ( $2.38 million).

In the order, published in the country’s official gazette, the ministry argues that the iPhone was missing an essential component, which it considers to be “a deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers”.

The Brazilian authorities rejected Apple’s argument that the practice was intended to reduce carbon emissions, estimating that there is no evidence of such environmental protection for selling the smartphone without a charger. Apple has already been fined in Brazil for this reason and the new order comes a day before the company presents the new generation iPhone 14.

mobiles without charger

You know how things are. Apple decided not to include the charger in its mobiles under the argument of the «environmental care” and the contribution to reduce CO2 emissions and the mining of rare earths. Certainly, the levels of ‘electronic waste’ are stratospheric and in addition to their impact on the environment they cost the global economy tens of billions of dollars.

However, many understood Apple’s move for business reasons and they criticized the hypocrisy of the company in this matter, remembering that they were the greatest detractors of programs such as the single European charger or third-party repair programs. In addition, Apple’s cost savings from the absence of a charger or headphones were not passed on to consumers, and iPhone 12s launched at the same price as iPhone 11s that did include them.

And not just Apple. The rest of the mobile manufacturers followed Apple’s practice and most no longer provide power chargers or headphones with their mobiles. They haven’t lowered the price either. It is difficult to think that the big technology companies have thought about the environment to adopt this strategy….