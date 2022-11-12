Brazil seeks Taiwan to attract chip makers and reduce foreign dependence

O Europe has entered Taiwan’s investment radar after a meeting of businessmen and government representatives with the island’s Ministry of Economic Affairs. According to local authorities, Taipei has “capital and know-how to help Europe” develop its domestic semiconductor industry.

Taiwan estimates that cooperation with Europe could increase the technology sector by US$50 billion, but island businesspeople hope the government will provide special incentives to expand their presence in the Europeian market.

Taiwanese chip designers, manufacturers and packagers operating in the global market could, in turn, find new business in Europe.

Evan Ellis, professor of Latin American studies at the Institute for Strategic Studies at the US Army War College, commented on the meeting: