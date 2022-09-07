Brazil prohibits the sale in the country of any iPhone

- Advertisement -

Some time ago Apple officially decided, for ecological reasons, that the sale of new devices would not include part of the charger. Yes the charging cable, but not the one that connects to the plugs. Some countries are not satisfied with this decision and they want to make the American company see it. has currently banned the sale of s in the .

Brazil the sale and imposes a fine on Apple for not including a charger in the iPhone

When Apple decided that it would not include a charger in the box of the new iPhones because it understood that the vast majority already had one at home, it also added ecological factors. Now, it reminds me of the issue that talks about airplane menus. Removing an olive meant millions of savings for the company. The same is sure to happen to Apple with the withdrawal of the charger.

- Advertisement -

It is as they say, a win-win but only for the American company. Because the end consumers are ultimately receiving an incomplete kit. In fact that is what they think of the Brazilian government authorities. For this reason and after requiring Apple to include a charger and that it not go through the hoop, they have decided one of the most drastic measures that can be considered: Prohibit the sale of these terminals in the country. In addition to the mandatory fine amounting to almost 2.5 million euros.

I don’t know how the soap opera will end, but this has no middle ground, at least, that’s how I see it. If Apple folds, many countries can follow in its footsteps and decide that they are going to do the same so that the company eventually includes that charger. But if he doesn’t accept, Brazilians may be without an iPhone for a long time.

The point is that Apple cannot and should not rest on its laurels because the fine will be increased daily if the US company fails to comply with this order. However, if the company does not appeal the sanction, it will have a 25% reduction.

Likewise, today the new model is presented and not having the Brazilian market could be a serious setback for the company. We’ll be alert Let’s see what he decides on this issue.