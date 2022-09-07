Brazil paralyzes sales of the iPhone 13 until it brings a charger back

- Advertisement -

The ian Ministry of Justice has fined Apple 2.3 million euros and has halted sales of the 13 until the company includes a in the box again.

Apple stopped including a charger in the iPhone box as of October 2020, with the arrival of the iPhone 12, arguing that this measure was better for the environment.

Brazil has been against this movement from the beginning, and now He has imposed a fine and stop sales:

Application of a fine in the amount of R$ 12,274,500, revocation of the registration of iPhone brand smartphones placed on the market starting with the iPhone 12 model and immediate suspension of the supply of all brand smartphones iPhone, regardless of the model or generation, not accompanied by the battery charger”, according to the order published in the Official Gazette of the Union.

Brazil imposed a similar fine on Apple in 2021 by the consumer protection regulator Procon-SP. At that time, the fine of 10,546,442 reais (1.9 million euros) was imposed for false advertising.

The agency alleged that Apple sold devices with factory defects and did not repair the devices under warranty.

At the time, Apple failed to convince the regulator of its argument that not including a charger in the iPhone box was better for the environment, and that most consumers already had a charger.

Finally, Apple was forced to include chargers in the boxes of the iPhone 12 sold in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.



