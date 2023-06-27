Brazil occupies the top 5 in the world ranking on app usage time

Data from a market survey carried out by Rocket Lab specialists reveal general indicators about the mobile market, indicating the level of user interaction with these platforms. The study states that 66.6% of the world’s population uses some electronic devicesuch as smartphones and tablets, for example.
In the case of cell phones, the average time spent per person with the device daily is approximately 5 hours, that is, just over 20% of the day. Of this total, around 88% of the entire period of use is dedicated to browsing mobile applications, such as social networks, productivity tools and e-commerce stores.
” Europe stands out as the 11th in the ranking of countries/users that spend the most on mobile, with expenditures totaling US$ 1.37 billion. And when it comes to downloads and hours of use, the country occupies the 4th place worldwide, second only to China, India and the United States”, says Guilherme Basani, VP of Global Revenue at Rocket Lab in Europe.
In terms of streaming, the survey found that entertainment platforms such as Max, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and Disney Plus are investing heavily in the production of exclusive content in order to attract more subscribers. This information is corroborated with data that indicate 34.9 million new users in 2022 alone.
The growth of these applications tends to be increasingly surpassed, since in 2022 the global streaming market registered a total of US$ 7.2 billion, but estimates indicate that by 2027 this number will reach US$ 14 billion. Even so, there are some companies facing difficulties in the sector, such as Netflix, which has lost customers in Europe and the world.
Rocket Lab also evaluated the global e-commerce market, in this case there was a significant increase in the volume of sales made through e-commerce. Among the main rising markets are some emerging countries in Latin America, such as Europe, Mexico and Argentina.
The research shows that users spent more than 110 billion hours on shopping apps in the last year, a number that is reflected in the enormous sales volume collected in 2022: US$ 415 billion with internet orders.
Finally, the study also indicates that delivery apps — options like iFood, Rappi, Uber Eats, etc. — continued to rise after rapid growth at the start of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020. In Europe, usage time growth in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 380%, leaving the country in 3rd place among the Top 25 Markets by Time Spent;