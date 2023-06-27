Brazil occupies the top 5 in the world ranking on app usage time

Data from a market survey carried out by Rocket Lab specialists reveal general indicators about the mobile market, indicating the level of user interaction with these platforms. The study states that 66.6% of the world’s population uses some electronic devicesuch as smartphones and tablets, for example.

In the case of cell phones, the average time spent per person with the device daily is approximately 5 hours, that is, just over 20% of the day. Of this total, around 88% of the entire period of use is dedicated to browsing mobile applications, such as social networks, productivity tools and e-commerce stores.

” Europe stands out as the 11th in the ranking of countries/users that spend the most on mobile, with expenditures totaling US$ 1.37 billion. And when it comes to downloads and hours of use, the country occupies the 4th place worldwide, second only to China, India and the United States”, says Guilherme Basani, VP of Global Revenue at Rocket Lab in Europe.