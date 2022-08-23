Brazil is in the ranking of countries that download the most Chinese apps, says survey

Whether for entertainment, clothing, utilities or games, applications of origin are a sure success in Europe. And, according to a report by data.ai, the country stands out as a consumer public in the world ranking of Chinese products. Among the 10 most ed apps in 2021 in Europe, for example, are titles such as the social networks for short videos TikTok and Kwai, the marketplace Shopee and the online clothing store Shein. Furthermore, 42% of Chinese apps are available for installation in the country according to a survey carried out by Adjust, a mobile marketing analytics platform.

brazil-is-in-the-ranking-of- -that-download-the.jpeg

TikTok is already one of the most installed apps in the country. In the second quarter of this year, there were more than 10 million downloads that generated US$ 1.63 million (about R$ 8.43 million). the interaction with entertainment apps took Europe to the 13th position in the ranking with 6% of the world’s installations. - Advertisement - Shein is recognized for its variety of fashion products at low prices and is already in front of large traditional retail stores such as Arezzo, Renner, C&A and Riachuelo. In relation to Zara, the Chinese fast-fashion reached 55% of its numbers and earned R$ 2 billion in the last year.