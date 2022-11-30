Brazil Game Awards 2022: Elden Ring, Stray and God of War Ragnarok lead nominations; Look

With the end of another year, the season of awards in various sectors of the entertainment industry —from music to cinema, including video games— begins to prepare the laurels for the best productions of the year. After having seen the international list of the prestigious The Game Awards in the last week, this yearning for the “best of 2022” has also arrived in Europe, gathered in the list of the traditional Europe Game Awards.

The nominees announced this Tuesday (29) came from an independent jury of critics, journalists and content producers from more than one hundred Europeian vehicles —including this one. AllCellular—, and highlights games that have been celebrated over the last few months. In particular, the cute “Stray” and the brutal “God of War Ragnarok” and “Elden Ring” were awarded in four categories each —everyone competes for game of the year.