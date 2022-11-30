Brazil Game Awards 2022: Elden Ring, Stray and God of War Ragnarok lead nominations; Look

With the end of another year, the season of awards in various sectors of the entertainment industry —from music to cinema, including video games— begins to prepare the laurels for the best productions of the year. After having seen the international list of the prestigious The Game Awards in the last week, this yearning for the “best of 2022” has also arrived in Europe, gathered in the list of the traditional Europe Game Awards.
The nominees announced this Tuesday (29) came from an independent jury of critics, journalists and content producers from more than one hundred Europeian vehicles —including this one. AllCellular—, and highlights games that have been celebrated over the last few months. In particular, the cute “Stray” and the brutal “God of War Ragnarok” and “Elden Ring” were awarded in four categories each —everyone competes for game of the year.
Other games that were talked about throughout the year were also remembered at the awards, such as A Plague Tale: Requiem, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Horizon Chase 2, Horizon Forbidden West and Sifu – all received three nominations in different categories.
There are also categories like Europeian Game of the Year, where titles like Dolmen, Hazel Sky and Horizon Chase 2 compete; Most Anticipated Game of 2023, in addition to trophies specific to each genre —such as action, shooting, fighting, RPG, etc. The winners will be announced next Tuesday (6).
See the full list of nominees for this edition:
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
Europeian Game of the Year
- Dolmen (Massive Work Studio / Prime Matter)
- Phobia – St. Dinfna Hotel (Pulsatrix Studios / Maximum Games)
- Hazel Sky (Coffee Addict Studio / Neon Doctrine)
- Horizon Chase 2 (Aquiris Game Studio)
- No Place for Bravery (Glitch Factory / Ysbryd Games)
Most Anticipated Game – 2023
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Best Original Game
- Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
- Tunic (TUNIC Team / Finji)
Best Peripheral/Hardware
- Alloy Origins 65 (HyperX)
- GeForce RTX 4080 (NVIDIA)
- GeForce RTX 4090 (NVIDIA)
- Steam Deck (Valve Corporation)
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core (Microsoft)
Best Shooting Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Techland / Techland Publishing)
- Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders / Funcom)
- Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)
Best Action and Adventure Game
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive)
- Bayonetta 3 (PlatinumGames / Nintendo)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
Best Fighting Game
- DNF Duel (Arc System Works, Eighting and Neople/Nexon)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (CyberConnect2 / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- MultiVersus (Player First Game / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- The King of Fighters XV (SNK Corporation)
Best RPG
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- LIVE A LIVE (Square Enix / Nintendo)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak / Nintendo)
- Triangle Strategy (Artdink and Square Enix / Square Enix)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Best Racing Game
- Dakar Desert Rally (Saber Porto Ltd. / Saber Interactive)
- F1 2022 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Grid Legends (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
- Horizon Chase 2 (Aquiris Game Studio)
Best Sport Game
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts)
- F1 2022 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
- NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts / 2K)
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)
- OlliOlli World (Roll7 / Private Division)
Best Strategy Game
- Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games / Funcom)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris / Ubisoft)
- Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly / Sega and Feral Interactive)
- Triangle Strategy (Artdink and Square Enix / Square Enix)
- Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios / Sega)
Best Family Game
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (TT Games / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris / Ubisoft)
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo)
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- Diablo Immortal (Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase / Blizzard Entertainment)
- Horizon Chase 2 (Aquiris Game Studio)
- MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner / Nuverse)
- Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio / Level Infinite and Perfect World Entertainment)
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- MultiVersus (Player First Game / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games / Dotemu)
Best Soundtrack
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders / Funcom)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Best Studio
- asobo studio
- FromSoftware
- Guerrilla Games
- nintendo
- Santa Monica Studio
Best Publisher
- Activision Blizzard
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Return Digital
- nintendo
- sony interactive entertainment
Best Independent Game
- Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)
- Tunic (TUNIC Team / Finji)
Best Dubbing in Portuguese
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Gotham Knights (Warner Bros. Games Montréal / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best eSport Team in Europe
- FURY
- LOUD
- paiN Gaming
- Team Liquid
- Vivo Keyd Stars
Best Pro Player in Europe
- Erick “Aspas” Santos (LOUD)
- Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo de Alcantara Sguario (Imperial Esports)
- Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi (LOUD)
- Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato (FURIA)
- Natalia “daiki” Vilela (Team Liquid)
Best eSports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Hidden Path Entertainment / Valve Corporation)
- Dota 2 (Valve Corporation)
- Free Fire (Garena)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)