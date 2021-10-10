Brave Talk, the new alternative to make video calls with total security

Security is a critical factor when it comes to video calling and it is something that the most recognized services have failed to do. For example, Zoom at the beginning was a sea of ​​hacked call reports, however, they have managed to improve a lot in this regard. Despite this, those who still do not trust the platform and therefore seek alternatives. In that sense, we want to present you an option to make video calls with total security.

Its name is Brave Talk and it is a project belonging to the same house as the Brave browser, so they focus a lot on privacy and security aspects.

Video calling focused on privacy and security

When we think of safe alternatives to surf the internet, the Brave browser is always mentioned. It is an option focused on not allowing trackers, nor the display of ads, in addition to having its own VPN. However, privacy is not an issue that stops at web browsing and in that sense, they bring Brave Talk to the table. The idea is to have an alternative completely occupied in the safety of the user, while making communication possible.

In this way, the service is presented as an option to make video calls safely, without trackers, without collecting data and without anything that links you to the call. In addition, it does not require registration or login processes, the only thing you need to have is the Brave browser on your computer.

Then, it will suffice with follow this link so you can create a call and invite the person you want to communicate with. It should be noted that all calls are free and without limits, however, it is only for one-to-one communications. If you want to invite more people, you will have to join the Premium service. Brave Talk is a new option worth trying for secure communication over video calls. If you were looking for something similar, feel free to try it.