Brave lifeguards rescue injured swimmer at Forty Foot beach

By: Brian Adam

A swimmer was rescued from Forty Foot in Dublin after they got into difficulty in the rough water.

Brave lifeguards from the RNLI Dun Laoghaire Lifeboat station and the Coast Guard team rushed into the sea after the alarm was raised at the Forty Foot Beach on Friday, with other swimmers assisting in bringing the swimmer to safety.

The swimmer required medical treatment, with Coast Guard team providing first aid treatment until an ambulance arrived.

National Ambulance Service (NAS) paramedics along with a Critical Care Doctor arrived and took the patient for further treatment in hospital.

A spokesperson for the Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard said: “Reports of a swimmer in difficulty at 40ft. Coast Guard team tasked along with RNLI Dun Laoghaire Lifeboat Station. Enroute to scene, confirmation swimmer was out of water with assistance from other swimmers.

“On arrival, it was deemed swimmer required medical treatment, with Coast Guard team providing first aid treatment until ambulance arrived. National Ambulance Service (NAS) Paramedics along with Critical Care Doctor arrived and took patient for further treatment in hospital.

“The swimmer was very lucky today, as conditions made it very unsafe to safely exit out of the sea. Thank you to other swimmers who called the Coast Guard and helped the swimmer out.

“Remember if you see anyone in difficulty in or near the water, dial 112/999 or VHF channel 16 immediately and ask for the Coast Guard.”

Brian Adam
