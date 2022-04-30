Brave is updated with AMP blocking enabled by default

Haven’t you heard yet? You have to try to leave Chrome aside as much as possible and in such a company, Brave is one of the best alternatives you’ll find, a quasi-trace to Google’s web browser and 99.9% compatible with its extensions, but respectful of your privacy.

The new version of Brave comes to influence this and as we told you a few days ago, the new privacy feature that it launches is the automatic blocking of AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) pagesGoogle technology designed to speed up the loading of web pages on mobile devices with its advantages and also its drawbacks.

Among the latter, from Brave they highlighted the fact of being “a pernicious technology for privacy, with a poor design in terms of security, of being one more tool with which to cement Google’s monopoly…”. The complete package, wow, which is why they’ve added a new protection ‘shield’ to their web browser for PC and mobile that removes all traces of AMP out of the way.

But don’t worry, it’s not a fixed option, much less will it prevent you from visiting all the pages you want. What this option does to be activated, and by default it is, is redirect to the current page of the site without AMP worth. Now, that you like AMP pages… Nothing is easier than accessing the browser settings and deactivating the option in question.

There you can disable AMP blocking if you wish.

As you can read in the previous link, this rejection of AMP (“De-AMP” they have called it) is not just a Brave thing: DuckDuckGo has also joined it and it is possible that some other major browser will do the same.

Other new features in this new version of Brave include more improvements related to the shield panel, the dropdown that opens when you click on the lion icon in the address bar. Specifically, the way in which the information on blocked content is displayed and the refresh options of the sites when activating or deactivating something has been reformulated very slightly, simplifying it by default and with no apparent option to restore the complete view (with a click it is worth to see everything, but…).

Apart from privacy, the other pillar of the Brave proposal is everything that smacks of ‘crypto’ and the novelty in this version in this regard is the possibility of connect Brave Rewards with Gemini on Androidwhich is added to the Uphold option as integrable services to send the BAT earned by watching advertising (both were already available on PC).

Of course, this new version of Brave (1.38 by its version number) receives all the updates accumulated by Chromium in recent times, including various optimizations and corrections, as well as security patches. Or what is the same, if you already use Brave, it is a mandatory update that you will have already received without even realizing it.