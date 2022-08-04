Brave improves tracking protection with ‘Unlinkable Bouncing’

- Advertisement -

As we pointed out yesterday with the launch of Chrome 104, we are in those days of the month in which Chromium derivatives launch their new versions and if the king goes first, then the others come. So, it’s the turn of a special variant if any for being the only open source, with the exception of Chromium itself.

Brave 1.42 is the new version of the browser and among its novelties is the base jump towards Chromium 104, from which it takes all the background improvements, including the security patches received, in the end the bulk of the novelties of both releases. And since Brave is also the closest derivative of Chromium’s forms, it also receives everything else… or almost everything.

Thus, Brave incorporates, for example, support for region capture, but it does not do the same with the search through Google Lens… as is obvious, using how the browser uses, its own search engine and service, the highly recommended Brave Search, still in the development phase, but already performing very well.

Besides, Brave includes its own new features, which generally focus on the two characteristic aspects of the browser: privacy and cryptocurrencies. However, while regarding the latter, the news tends to occur more often in relation to the services that Brave integrates, the news related to privacy is more important this time.

As of Brave 1.42, the browser activates by default the Unlinkable functionsomething like ‘unlinkable bounce’, an enhanced tracking that alerts the user “when you are about to visit a privacy-harming (or otherwise suspicious) website”, enabling temporary storage in the data is not mixed.

“This prevents the site from identifying you by linking your fingerprint to previous visits, but allows the site to function normally. Essentially, each visit appears as a unique visit for the first time, thereby anonymizing your digital footprint.«, explained the developers of Brave when they presented this feature a few months ago. More information in the official announcement.

One of the most interesting functions is Unlinkable Bouncing. but there is more: in relation to privacy, Brave 1.42 also fingerprint tracking in aggressive protection mode; but tweaks are also applied to other aspects of the browser, such as the layout of the new tab page in normal private windows and with Tor; the configuration of search engines used in the address bar has been fine-tuned; improves autocomplete system suggestions with more data…

… And it is added support for importing data from Microsoft Edgein case you are interested in switching to a browser that is just as powerful, but more respectful of your privacy, such as Brave.

Seen this way, it seems that Brave did have more to offer than it seemed at first. If you are interested, you already know: you have it for Android, iOS, Linux, Mac and Windows.