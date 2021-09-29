Brave “adopts” the Microsoft Edge protocol to make itself the default browser on Windows

Brave “adopts” the Microsoft Edge protocol to become the default browser in Windows, and it does not matter the obstacles that Microsoft puts to make it difficult for third-party applications to set themselves as default, because the restrictions always end up jumping. And thank goodness, because what Microsoft maintains is for security, it is also for control and to limit competition, as the example of alternative web browsers shows.

We talk about procedure to change default system applications, which is a bit harder than it should be in Windows 10, and is exponentially complicated in Windows 11, a matter about which we have already explained everything, but which will continue to be talked about. And what affects all applications in general, it does in particular to web browsers, one of the most likely to be changed by the user.

Indeed, it is much more likely that someone wants to change the browser they use, from the default Microsoft Edge to one of the great alternatives available, than to want to do it with any other application, although everything can be. Likewise, what Microsoft claims to have modified for security, but also to expand the user’s options, contains, as we have already pointed out, much more selfish intentions on the part of the Windows developer.

Be that as it may, when Microsoft puts a stick in the wheel, some people skip it, as is the case with Mozilla and Firefox, which already has implemented a method to set Firefox as the default web browser in Windows 11. It would also be the most advanced method so far, since with a couple of clicks everything would be done . But it’s not just Mozilla that is acting unilaterally against Microsoft’s restrictions.

This is how the default applications are changed in Windows 11 | Image: gHacks

Now comes the news that Brave has done the same and the latest version of the browser, Brave 1.30, has “adopted” the Microsoft Edge protocol to make it the default browser on Windows. Of course, if it has “adopted” it, like this in quotes, it is because it has done it using reverse engineering, the only possible way when it comes to proprietary software. However, it seems that the fix is ​​working well and making Brave the default browser in Windows is easier than ever.

The reference is to Windows in general because the change has been made for both Windows 10 and Windows 11, although the latter is the most delicate in the matter at hand. However, Brave’s is not as clean a solution as Firefox’s, according to gHacks: it is necessary to do a couple of manual tweaks, starting by executing something that opens a web page and choosing Brave from the drop-down menu, marking in turn the option to “always use this application”.

Secondly changing the default web browser can be done in the traditional way, which is where it gets complicated in Windows 11, but even so, some calls to the browser that the method that Brave now proposes does cover are left out, such as searches from the desktop or the options that open any of the internal pages of the browser (the “Microsoft-edge: //”), when you uninstall an application and it opens a web page automatically, etc.

The only detail that remains untuned for the moment is the engine chosen when searching from the Windows panel, so it will continue to open yes or yes Bing … until they hit the key. Another thing is if Microsoft will allow it or will interpose some new impediment so that your browser and its applications are the ones that the user of all uses. We will see.

To all this, there is less than a week for Windows 11 to launch its first stable version.