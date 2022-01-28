BRATA, this is the dangerous Android malware that can erase your phone’s data

There is not a week in which a case of malicious applications that can harm your equipment does not appear. And if you have an Android phone, we have to talk to you about BRATA, a new malware that returns to the fray to make things more difficult for users of a phone with the Google operating system. This name may sound familiar to you. And it is that BRATA is a Trojan of Brazilian origin and that it has been used previously to steal bank data. Now a security company has discovered a new version that comes with new functions to not only steal your data to empty your current account, but also will not hesitate to format your Android phone. Considering that Android has a market share of 72%, it is clear that BRATA is one of the most dangerous malware you can find. And this new version is even scarier. This is how BRATA works, the most dangerous malware for Android devices As we were saying, BRATA has the dubious honor of being one of the most dangerous banking Trojans. And the new version discovered by the computer security company Cleafy is much more dangerous. Be careful, BRATA has already reached several countries, including Spain, China, Latin America and Italy, so we are not talking about a specific problem, but a real problem that must be avoided at all costs. There are currently three variants, BRATA.A, BRATA.B and BRATA.C. The first variant has been the most used and stands out for having the ability to track you through the GPS of your mobile phone and do a factory reset to erase all the data stored on your smartphone. In second place we have BRATA.B, a vitaminized version that, in addition to having the dangerous functions of the first version, is also capable of stealing your bank passwords using overlapping pages and other methods. Finally, there is BRATA.C, the latest version discovered and that is capable of replicating itself through a main application that installs this dangerous malware without you realizing it. As you may have seen, all three versions are extremely dangerous, so it’s best to avoid them. There is currently no solution to this malicious tool, but if you want to avoid BRATA malware, we invite you to check the accessibility permissions of all the apps you use on your phone. If any app can see your keystrokes, you’d better uninstall it right away… >