Brata, in addition to insulting injury: clear your accounts and then reset your smartphones

The news, however, does not end there. In fact, for many the one illustrated above is not even the main one: if the first iteration of Brata only worked with some Brazilian banks, it has now also been made compatible with many located in the United States and Europe ( Italy included ). In other words, Brata has become an international threat. In addition, the virus is now able to constantly monitor the victim’s bank account, constantly track the device’s movements using GPS, and has improved its communication skills with monitoring servers.

The mobile banking #malware #BRATA strikes again. It lands on targeted devices via a download link sent via SMS. A combination of #smishing and #socialengineering techniques, and it’s slowly spreading all over Europe.

The good news is that the new Brata is not present (or rather: it has not been found) in the Play Store or in other digital app stores for the Robot. It spreads through a rather common phishing technique, namely the fake SMS alert from your bank. Basically the user is tricked into installing an app outside the Play Store. Let’s say that it is very rare for someone to fall for it, but not impossible.

According to the source, there are at least three variants of Brata in circulation since last December. The app that the user is tricked into downloading is not the virus itself, but a downloader – a medium, let’s say, whose job it is to download the virus itself. This helps to avoid being detected by antivirus.