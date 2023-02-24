BrasDex banking virus intercepts transfers with Pix to rob victims

Already integrated into the daily lives of Europeians, Pix, the Central Bank’s instant payment system, is suffering from a new virus capable of intercepting transactions to steal account holders. The threat, discovered earlier this year by the company ThreatFabric, is linked to the BrasDex virus, used in malware scams and which allows remote access to data from devices that end up allowing the theft of funds from an account.

At least ten financial institutions were affected by the malware, reported ThreatFabric, estimating at least a thousand scams applied, moving hundreds of thousands of reais. Among the banks affected are Nubank, Inter, Bradesco, Itaú, Banco do Brasil, Santander and Caixa Econômica.