Brands using humor on Twitter are “out of date”

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Within the digital marketing strategy of each company is the need to define the tone of the conversations and content that will be shared on social networks. This is part of the decisions that every Community Manager has to make when preparing the Social Media Plan of your company for platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and other social networks in which you have a presence.

Tweeters don’t mind getting ads as long as they’re fun and meaningful

For many years -whether it was part of a strategic decision or they simply carried it out because “at that time they had decided that way”- many community managers dedicated themselves to publishing funny, humorous or burlesque content on social networks. For years, the “thug Community Manager” was fashionable, as well as corporate accounts on social networks that used a tone that was too casual in order to get closer to the user and show closeness.

However, it seems that this trend is on the decline and that users of certain platforms they no longer perceive those brands as fun, but as something boring or, rather, old-fashioned. Thanks and jokes are no longer carried on social networks like Twitter.

This is demonstrated by a study carried out by the company called #RealTalk, which points out that half of Twitter users already consider that using humor on the social network, by companies and corporate accounts, is something that is already “old fashioned”.

Twitter has made the report analyzing more than 5,000 tweets from corporate accounts and the reaction of more than 16,000 tweeters to those messages. To carry out the study, it has had the collaboration of the market research company Sparkler and the intelligence platform Pulsar. In total, the tweets of more than 20 large companies have been analyzed for three years.

The conclusion seems clear. Humor remains as something “outdated” when looking for interaction on Twitter. The study also yields other conclusions, such as that 80% of users do not mind being sold content on social networks as long as the ads are fun and meaningful.

In other words, what users seem to be asking for is a clear differentiation between advertisements -where humor does have a place- and more informative content, where what they demand seems to be that, more information and less humor.

.