Brand new move-to-earn crypto, Fightout, is live on presale – how to buy now!

The end of the year is the time when we make New Year’s resolutions related to all spheres of our lives. We promise ourselves that next year we will fulfill all the goals that we didn’t this year, and one of the goals that are at the top of that list is usually related to self-care. We promise ourselves that we will eat better and healthier, will exercise more, etc.

So let’s persevere in that intention this time! Now it will be incomparably easier, because we have at our disposal FightOut, a fantastic move-to-earn crypto project that will be our motivation to persevere in this goal!

Move-to-earn crypto projects have been popular among the crypto community for some time, primarily because they enable users to earn by performing their daily routines and activities such as walking, running, swimming, biking, or some other form of movement and exercise. FightOut is the freshest among move-to-earn crypto projects, but at the same time, it is revolutionary and completely different from all that we have seen so far, and now, you will find out what makes it so special and different from all others.

- Advertisement -

>>>Buy FightOut Now<<<

FightOut (FGHT): Overall, the best move-to-earn crypto project

The traditional gyms that we are all used to (but to which we go less and less), are relatively affordable, but they require too much of our time, the trainers there do not pay enough attention to us, and all in all, they force us into routines. Precisely because of this, various fitness apps have been gaining popularity lately. And because of that, the move-to-earn concept is becoming especially popular.

When we talk about move-to-earn, the freshest thing that comes with that “label” is FightOut, a revolutionary project that will improve our lives in many ways.

- Advertisement -

FightOut is a move-to-earn fitness app and gym chain that is intended for those who strictly take care of their health and appearance, but also for those who are complete beginners. FightOut will provide you with the opportunity for a healthy and active lifestyle, through various personalized workouts, and through a healthy lifestyle. At the beginning of your FightOut journey, you will set your goal, so your entire journey will be created following that goal, together with your wishes, needs, and possibilities. And your every effort and progress will be recognized and rewarded, which serves as motivation. So if you complete different workouts and challenges, you will be rewarded for it.

>>>Buy FightOut Now<<<

- Advertisement -

Improve your health and your appearance and profit from that!

As we mentioned, FightOut will be of great help to improve both your health and your physical appearance. Several categories might be of interest to you, such as Strength, Muscular Endurance, Cardio, Wellness, and Mental Fortitude, and they will help you become “Fighting Fit”.

The first step in your FightOut journey is to create an account, and after you do that, you need to enter some information. You should enter your fitness goals, previous fitness experience, the type of fitness equipment you own, the time you have available to exercise, and the like. After entering these parameters, you will receive recorded video lessons with corresponding exercises and additional tips. An additional bonus is that through the application you will have insight into your nutrition, sleep time, etc.

When creating an account, you can mint a digital NFT avatar to which you can add hairstyles, tattoos, make up, accessories, etc. But that avatar is exclusively yours and you cannot sell or transfer it.

As you exercise using those video lessons, and as you complete fitness challenges, use additional in-app fitness content, and complete other activities, you will earn REPS. REPS is a reward, that is, motivation and incentive to continue with a healthy lifestyle. You should know that you can exchange REPS for some of the items in the FightOut Store, for a discount for a monthly subscription to the FightOut app, or a discount for consultations with trainers.

It should be noted that achievements will also bring you Badges that will provide you with additional benefits such as discounts in the FightOut Store, increased drop rates on cosmetic NFTs, etc.

So, FightOut aims to encourage you to an active lifestyle, and to richly reward you for that kind of behavior, and to start your FightOut journey, you need a native coin, that is $FGHT.

>>>Buy FightOut Now<<<

How to Buy FightOut (FGHT) on Presale

There are 10 billion $FHGT coins in total, and 60% of that amount is intended for presale. If you want to be an early investor of the $FGHT coin, and take advantage of the current very favorable price, know that the purchase process is extremely simple.

The first option is to buy ETH with your credit card, that is, to make the purchase via Transak, using FightOut’s custom-built FightOut Wallet. All you have to do is click on the “Buy ETH with Card” , and after that, swap for $FGHT.

Another option is, when you have enough ETH in your wallet, to buy $FGHT with ETH. You need to click the “Buy $FGHT with ETH” button to swap the ETH in your wallet for $FGHT. After that, you need to insert the amount of ETH you’d like to spend.

And the third option is that, if you have USDT in your wallet, buy $FGHT with USDT. You can also do that easily, by clicking on the “Buy $FGHT with USDT”.

But if you want to take advantage of this best price, hurry up to buy because $FGHT coins are in high demand and sell quite quickly.

>>>Buy FightOut Now<<<

Conclusion

We will all agree that the end of the year is the ideal time to eliminate old bad habits and introduce some new, healthier ones. FightOut will make the whole process easier for us, it will help us reach top form, and it will reward us for that. So, we will experience a double benefit: we will improve our health and shape and we will be rewarded for it. So, take advantage of this ideal opportunity and invest in $FGHT now, while it’s on presale.