BPM Bullets for Minute Review: massacres to the beat of music on PS5

There are flashbacks that the videogame panorama never disdains, especially when it comes to proposals aimed at filling some void left by real genres that have disappeared for entire decades, perhaps under the pretext of supplanting a plethora of not very ergonomic peripherals. To want to brush up the forgotten canon of the rhythm game, for example, Crypt of the Necrodancer had already thought of it with its brilliant mix of ideas (by the way, here’s our review of Crypt of the Necrodancer), mixing the dynamics of a roguelike dungeon crawler with the rhythmic and musical nature of a dance deadly without stopping. It would seem that now the wind of nostalgia has also blown in the parts of Bedfordshire, where the independent studio of Awe Interactive he wanted to retrace the footsteps of the death dancer to bring back – with his debut title – nothing more than that unhappily archived trend of rhythmic games.

From this point of view, BPM: Bullets per Minute therefore it does not have the merit of the absolute novelty, but – if nothing else – it represents an even more daring attempt to retrieve and modernize the styles of rhythm games. And the result that the British team arrives at is decidedly explosive: a distillation of frenetic action, procedural progression in roguelike style and jarring guitar solos that ignite the atmosphere at every turn.

Bullets at full speed

The title of Awe Interactive aims to add a fundamental element to the already very original Crypt of the Necrodancer formula: the shooting. And on a subjective basis, too. With what appears to be an obvious inspiration to the iconography of the DOOM saga, Bullets per Minute brings as a dowry all the war frenzy to which the Slayer has been able to get us used, between hordes of bloodthirsty demons and a cacophony of bullets and metal music to everything volume (here you can find our review of DOOM Eternal).

Here too, in fact, we will find ourselves defeating waves of aberrant creatures sprung from the mouth of the Underworld, having to perform ballistic acrobatics in the oppressive arenas, which – even stylistically speaking – wink at the imagination of id Software’s first masterpieces. The main difference with the latter, however, is to be found in the aesthetic of reference, which in this case refers to Norse mythology, offering us a large roster of Valkyries to choose from to fight the dark forces. Initially we will only be able to play as Göll, a very blonde and rocking Valkyrie armed with 9mm, as it will be necessary to complete some specific challenges to unlock all the other heroes (who have different weapons and statistics). Set foot in the first of seven dungeonsHowever, the charm of a modern and sparkling rock opera will prove more pervasive than ever, with a pressing groove that will at times recall that of Muse. Roaring guitars punctuate with tight palm muting riffs the continuous bubbling of hot lead, giving the experience an epic and combative tenor. Also in DOOM, on the other hand, part of the ecstasy of the carnage was accentuated by the background music, which ranged from classic heavy metal to the more experimental djent. However, it was only a tinsel – very pleasant – compared to the monumental rendering of the gameplay, whose protagonist remained a state-of-the-art shooting sector.

Here, however, the musical progression plays a preponderant role as it de facto rules every scrum, forcing us to shoot in time with the song running. The gunplay revolves around this simple assumption: the trigger can only be pressed on the beat of the quarters, in unison with the invisible metronome of the soundtrack. Otherwise we will have nothing but a dry and empty noise to replace the explosion of the bullet. Fortunately, for those who have little rhythm in their blood, it is also possible to rely on the aiming reticle, which with continuous movements recreates its trend, indicating when it is possible to fire.

Such enslavement of the action component to the musical one makes the clashes more moderate, more calculated, but no less exciting. Far from it: in Bullets per Minute you quickly end up in the flow of a wired and satisfying shooting, which makes rhythmic precision its winning prerequisite. It is not surprising that great skills are not required in terms of aiming and that indeed the system enjoys a largely permissive auto-aim, which suggests to direct one’s efforts elsewhere in order to be able to crush the enemy hordes with extreme efficiency.

Different weapons, different times

The endowment that our heroes committed to repelling the forces of evil will have access to is varied and includes different weapons with a futuristic design, including semi-automatic rifles, shotguns, assault rifles and even missile launchers. Given the breadth of the arsenal, the fact that you start with a simple gun might seem like a particularly punitive game design idea, when in reality it serves to introduce rhythm game mechanics. This is because going to time with a single shot gun is basically the simplest thing the game can ask us to do and in its first hours it will be extremely necessary to take advantage of the opportunity to practice properly.

What distinguishes the guns in BPM is not only the difference between parameters such as range and damage, but also the rate and method of reloading, since these will affect the timing of the weapon. In a certain sense it could be said that every instrument of death has its own metric. Guns, for example, fire one shot every beat, using two for reloading, but the revolver – to be ready to fire – needs six, one for each shot we insert into the drum. The burst of an automatic rifle, on the other hand, will directly cover two beats, as well as the rearm phase of a shotgun; not to mention the missile launchers that more than adequately counterbalance the excess of destructive power with a rather extended reload phase. All this makes each unique weapon and it will therefore be of fundamental importance to know the timing of each of them well in order to master them during the clashes, since the rhythm with which the pressure is exerted on the trigger will have to take these differences into account.

Our skill in keeping time with the bpm of the song will be graphically rendered by a counter fixed in the upper right corner of the screen, which will accumulate points with each successful shot.

Not only the latter, but also all actions of the movement system – that is, jump, double jump and dash – must be performed with the right timing so as not to reset the combo counter. Being carried away by the obsessive rhythms of the soundtrack therefore becomes the only way to use a violent and choreographic massacre at the same time: the result of the good work done by Awe Interactive in combining playful solutions so distinct but unexpectedly complementary.

Random hordes

Although the shooting system smoothly adheres to the aforementioned rhythm game mechanics, the overall experience stays true to roguelike nature which forms the basis, and which meanwhile brings the longevity of the security to an extremely variable value. Dungeons are procedurally generated and can sometimes be completed much faster than others with just the right amount of luck.

A certain random component, in fact, could give you small bonuses or make you find yourself in less desirable situations, such as a slippery ground or a night setting and therefore poorly lit. So also the exploration, which proceeds randomly from room to room, where – in addition to enemies different in quantity and type – you can find chests containing pieces of equipment or statues where you can enhance your statistics (speed, damage, range, luck, etc.).

They also embrace the roguelike philosophy the lack of any indication (from the direction to follow, to the explanation of the mechanics) and permadeath, essential elements that make Awe Interactive’s proposal with dignity hardcore. As specious as the premise of mixing many genres into one was, it must be recognized that the final work is well balanced: it has a random and challenging progression system that nevertheless never turns into a frustrating trial & error, nor lends itself to to lower the level of challenge too indulgently, which also has four selectable degrees of difficulty.

More marked qualitative fluctuations are felt instead on the front of the artistic direction that has been able to draw with deference from the iconic imagery of DOOM, but without being able to instill a true personality in the creatures that populate the dungeons. These are mostly insectoids with simple attacks on charge or from afar, and while it is remarkable that their offensive and movement patterns also follow the rhythm of the music, the result is a wave of truly anonymous monstrosities. Even the boss fights do not shine for inspiration in terms of design, while remaining articulated clashes and capable of giving many satisfactions from a playful point of view.

The settings are affected by this general aesthetic impersonality. A hyper-saturated color reinterpretation of DOOM-style Pandemonium scenarios it is not enough to defuse the visual flattening effect given by a still too immature use of shaders, which sometimes gives way to annoying graphic artifacts. Also considering the total absence of a narrative line, Bullets per Minute is definitely more like a product focused on the strength of its gameplay, which is also supported by a frame rate that does not hint to make a false step, remaining anchored to 60 fps for a truly commendable fluidity.