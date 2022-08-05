Botometer, the tool that Elon Musk has used to accuse Twitter of having more bots than promised

The soap opera starring Elon Musk and Twitter continues its course, and in today’s episode Elon Musk continues to Twitter of fraud for hiding the real number of bots on its platform.

They comment in The New York Times that Musk’s team has filed a legal document indicating that 10 percent of the social network’s daily active users who see ads are not authentic accounts.

Twitter has been claiming that bots make up less than five percent of its user base, but according to Elon Musk, that’s not true, which is why he regrets his purchase intent. The problem is that he signed a contract, and now Twitter is demanding that he fulfill it.

Since Musk suspended his acquisition, everyone is running to court. Twitter to force Elon Musk to buy Twitter for the price, and Elon to have the contract canceled for fraud.

What is

Elon Musk accused the company of not giving him access to enough information to verify the number of bots on the website, and for this he used Botometera machine learning algorithm designed by Indiana University.

Botometer checks the activity of Twitter accounts and gives them a score based on how likely they are to be bots. Thanks to this algorithm, Musk’s lawyers managed to obtain a report showing how the social network hid its problem with bots, so that Musk agreed to buy Twitter at a price much higher than what it is worth.

Twitter, on the other hand, defends itself by saying that the numbers obtained by Botometer are inaccurate, legally insufficient and commercially irrelevant. In fact, according to Twitter, Botometer says that Musk’s own account is “probably a bot.”

How to use Botometer

You can enter the website botometer.osome.iu.edu, and put the name of a Twitter user. The algorithm will analyze your activity to give a score. The higher it is, the more likely it is to be a bot.

Here you have the example of @juandiegopolo and @wwwhatsnew, as you can see, the account’s twitter seems more like a bot, since the media news is published automatically, while my personal account is blue, it is not a bot.