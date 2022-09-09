bose launches headphones that calibrate noise cancellation, better than airpods?

- Advertisement -

Bose-launches-headphones-that- -noise- -better-than- .jpg

Not a day has it taken for the competition to launch new headphones that stand up face to face with the second generation AirPods Pro. The specific company is Boseone of those that has great prestige in the world of sound and that, therefore, we must expect the best of the new helmets that are already official.

The equipment we are talking about is the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which are the second generation of this product and which includes improvements of all kinds to become one of the best options on the market, when it comes to headphones. completely wireless. In what has to do with the aesthetic section, its ergonomic design stands out, which is excellent, and therefore considerably reduces its dimensions.

It should be noted in what has to do with the design is that they include what has been called Fit Kit. This is nothing more than that in the final area of ​​the headphones there are two different pieces. One is oval and is the one that is placed in the ear hole to enjoy the sound. The other is a stability band that allows excellent stability when using this accessory when you are walking or running.

Bose

Sound calibration and noise cancellation

To advance in the sound quality section, apart from including large drivers and highly elaborated soundboards, the firm includes a technology called CustomTune. It is a development that has a clear objective: to offer the user the best possible calibration in all kinds of situations. By measuring the acoustic properties of each person’s ear canal, the best option can be established for maximum enjoyment, and this is true even with the active noise cancellation included in the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

The aforementioned process is very fast, it takes less than five seconds in adjusting, so we speak of a high effectiveness. Therefore, we are talking about some helmets that may be one of the best that exist when using ANC at all kinds of times, since even the Transparency Mode is available if needed.

Bose

Autonomy, excellent behavior

Each of the headphones, independently, allows use of up to six hours without having to recharge them, so they are the best that currently exist (even more so considering that this brand has cancellation activated). With the carrying caseget through a day without looking for a plug it’s completely possible. Little or nothing to envy the new AirPods Pro. By the way, they do not lack fast charging.

Without missing protection against IPX4 waterthe price of this product is $299…so they are on par with Apple’s new headphones. Available in black, the sale will be on September 15 and, the truth is, they are headphones that must be taken into account in case you are looking for a very high quality product.

>