Bose announces QuietComfort Earbuds II with ANC, CustomTune technology and up to 24-hour battery life

Bose decided not to be in the shadows with the launch of the 2nd generation Apple AirPods Pro and announced on Wednesday (07) the QuietComfort Earbuds II, its new wireless headphones that bring a more compact design and smart features that promise to call the attention of the most demanding audiophiles, but charging high for the improvements.
Succeeding the QuietComfort Earbuds launched in 2020, the new generation features customtune, a sound calibration technology able to measure the acoustic properties of the user’s earallowing active noise cancellation (ANC) to be more efficient when calibrated continuously.
CustomTune also contributes to making the transparency mode — a feature that keeps the user aware of their surroundings when necessary — sound “as natural and realistic as possible”. With ActiveSense algorithms, accessories detect the volume of different frequencies to apply proper cancellation and make them smoother.
The QuietComfort Earbuds II accompany the “Fit Kit”, that is, a set that allows the user to choose between different silicone tips and seals that, in addition to bringing passive noise cancellation, allow a better fit in the ear. To ensure splash water resistance, the headphones are IPX4 rated.
battery life is estimated at 6 hours of continuous playback autonomy. Its charging case is capable of providing three recharges to the headphones. When plugged in for just 20 minutes, the accessories deliver an extra 2 hours of playtime.
The QuietComfort Earbuds II are now available for pre-order on Bose’s official US website in two color options: black or white. The MSRP is $299, which makes them $50 more than Apple’s new AirPods Pro and $70 more than the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.