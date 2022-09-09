Bose announces QuietComfort Earbuds II with ANC, CustomTune technology and up to 24-hour battery life

Bose decided not to be in the shadows with the launch of the 2nd generation Apple AirPods Pro and announced on Wednesday (07) the QuietComfort II, its new wireless headphones that bring a more compact design and smart features that promise to call the attention of the most demanding audiophiles, but charging high for the improvements.

Succeeding the QuietComfort Earbuds launched in 2020, the new generation features , a sound calibration technology able to measure the acoustic properties of the user’s earallowing active noise cancellation (ANC) to be more efficient when calibrated continuously.