Boris Johnson Has Europe’s Biggest Energy Headache

Boris Johnson has the biggest gas and electricity headache in Europe. Wholesale energy prices only make up a third of bills. Still, users face a shock. The annual gas and electricity bill for an average European household will skyrocket by 650 euros, to 1,850, this year, according to Bank of America. Some countries, such as Portugal and Germany, will have a less than average increase. In contrast, the average Briton will have to pay more than 950 euros a year for energy, which is 70% more. The 29 million UK households face a combined additional bill of € 28 billion; the 41 million German households will have to shell out an extra 23 billion.

Italy and Germany have announced measures such as reducing VAT and levies on renewables. France has temporarily frozen gas and electricity bills. Your plan spreads the cost of the difference between the retail and market prices over a longer period of time.

These measures have reduced by a quarter the increase of 110,000 million in the energy bills of Europeans. Although Johnson could follow suit, he has less leeway. Taxes and subsidies account for a smaller share of UK bills. Meanwhile, users also bear the cost of rescuing customers from bankrupt electricity and gas companies. Half of the 50 UK providers have gone bankrupt, leaving a € 3.6 billion sanitation bill.

The numbers are going up fast. If Johnson covered a fifth of the rise in British bills for six months, that would cost taxpayers another € 3 billion. Energy groups could borrow to cover the deficit, but probably only if the government agreed to cover possible loan losses. Johnson must decide whether to raise public debt further, which has reached 97% of GDP, or to face a cold reception from voters.