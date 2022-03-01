Bored with the web look of Gmail? So you can give it a more personal touch

Although Google tries quite hard, it must be said, over time you may get tired of the way the web user interface of your Gmail client looks. If so, you may not know that there are different options to change it and give it a more personalized touch. We show you the most interesting ones. You can use all the possibilities in any browser, so you don’t need to use Google’s Chrome. In other words, if you are one of those who like Firefox or Edge, don’t worry because you will be able to take advantage of all the options that we are going to show you. Also, you won’t have to install anything, since everything is included in the service itself. Modify the aesthetics of your initial screen This is possible thanks to the use of themes, something that not everyone knows exists in Gmail. To access this function you must use the gear-shaped icon in the upper right area of ​​the screen. A window integrated in Gmail then opens and, there, secondly, the Themes section. To see all the options that exist, you must click on see all and you will see a new window in which you can scroll as usual until you find the option that fits what you are looking for (you can even use your own images by clicking on My photos). Once you’re done, use the Save button to finish. Have the inbox you need If you use the default inbox in Gmail, there is a possibility that you may not know about it. This is called Personalize. Here you can choose the folders that you can see and, for this, once you use the tool, a window appears that allows you to make the selection visually. We recommend that you always leave the Main tray active, since it is the one for basic use. Besides, you can remove all the others and add anything that comes to mind. This makes the interface look different and also much more useful. This option is vital that you use it. Design your inbox You can change the appearance of the inbox using the settings as we have indicated before in Themes (ie, by clicking on the gear icon). But, in this case, you should choose the Quick Settings option. Here there are different options that you can choose from -and you can always experiment to find out which one best suits your needs-. If the default does not convince you, since you see it somewhat empty, we recommend that you try Compact, which fills the space completely. You have a third possibility which is Comfortable. The fact is that you can make changes so that the appearance of Gmail is different but without losing an iota of functionality. >