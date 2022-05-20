Borderlands 3 sneaks back into the free games of the Epic Games Store

Restarting the delivery of several mysterious free games, this time Epic Games has decided to start this selection again with Borderlands 3the latest installment of this 2K shooter hooligan in which we must devastate our enemies with one of the most extensive arsenals ever seen in a video game, and save our home from the most cruel sect in the galaxy.

Following the same procedure as previous games, this game will be available and redeemable through the Epic Games Store. This means that so we will only need an epic account in order to access this special offer and permanently add this game to our game library.

For this we only have to access the web page of the game (Borderlands 3), and complete the entire purchase process. Although we can also add it directly from the desktop appwhere they will appear in a small pop-up at the top of the home page, as well as a prominent line in the store section, from which we can easily access the pages of these free games without having to resort to the web browser.

Of course, remember once again that, like the rest of the free games offered in the Epic Games Store, we will only have one week to redeem it for free, counting as the deadline next Thursday May 26 until 16:59 (peninsula time).

Borderlands 3

The father of the shooter-looter returns, with a chaotic adventure and more combinations of weapons than ever. Take on the role of one of the 4 incredible Vault Seekers, the toughest badass treasure hunters in Borderlands, and discover each one’s unique powers, playstyle, skill tree, and hundreds of customization options to keep the twins out of harm’s way. Calypso fanatics unite the bandit clans and claim the ultimate power of the galaxy.

Play alone or with friends to take down incredible opponents, lay waste to your enemies, discover new worlds and collect loads of loot… and save an entire planet, but that’s secondary.

Borderlands 3 Minimum Requirements