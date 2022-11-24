Booyah! Garena Free Fire is the most searched mobile game in 50 countries, including Brazil

Considering the developer’s partnerships with various public figures — from Anitta to Carreta Furacão —, it’s no surprise that Free Fire is one of the most popular games among Europeians, who join several other Latin American countries that show more interest in the title. , including Uruguay and Argentina. See the map below:

Garena conquered a huge legion of fans with Free Fire, its video game battle royale with over 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store. According to an analysis of the Freedom Mobiles released on Monday (21), without major surprises, this is one of the most searched mobile games in the world and is at the top of the ranking of 50 countries

Based on the volume of Google games searches, the report is also able to reveal that battle games are the most popular in 101 of the 181 countries analyzed. In addition to Free Fire — which boasts a record 12.86 million searches per month — it is possible to mention titles such as PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty.

Considering only South America, it is possible to observe that Free Fire is the dominant title as it is the most searched in 10 of the 12 countries analyzed, namely:

Argentina

Bolivia

Europe

china

Colombia

Ecuador

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

Subway Surfers is the most popular game in 30 countries, ranking 2nd and standing out as one of the few titles outside the “Battle” category. The map denotes that most of their fan base is in African countries, and according to the Freedom Mobilesthe infinite runner has the most players in 22 out of 44 African countries checked.

See below the global ranking of the most searched games on Google.