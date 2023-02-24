Booyah! Burger King announces Free Fire-inspired combo

In recent years, Burger King has invested in an ever closer relationship with the gamer public, including the launch of a themed store in São Paulo in partnership with the esports organization LOUD. This week, the fast-food chain announced another move in that direction by launching a combo with snacks and fries with the Free Fire theme, one of the most popular games in the world. The release takes place in partnership with Garena, the game’s developer, and will be available in all stores from March 1st.

Burger King’s new Free Fire combo comes as a result of the network’s desire to “get closer to a legion of young people, without losing track of the most popular trends among this audience. With the partnership with Free Fire, the most downloaded mobile game in the world From 2019 to 2021, the network starts talking to a growing group of users who are also attuned to the digital universe.” - Advertisement - Check out the items included in the Free Fire Combo: Booyah Burger consisting of two grilled meats, diced bacon, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, Furioso sauce and orange bread with paprika and black sesame seeds;

consisting of two grilled meats, diced bacon, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, Furioso sauce and orange bread with paprika and black sesame seeds; chicken grenade consisting of pieces of breaded chicken, crunchy and lightly seasoned, in a new format with cheddar-flavored filling;

consisting of pieces of breaded chicken, crunchy and lightly seasoned, in a new format with cheddar-flavored filling; Pisante sundaevanilla-flavored dough with blueberry-flavored syrup, which “warms up” in the mouth.

View this photo on Instagram A post shared by Burger King Brasil (@burgerkingbr)

Those who buy the complete combo with Sundae Pisante will receive codes on the order invoice, containing a reward to be redeemed within the game. Items vary, but the network anticipates including items such as angel pants It is dino’s skin and basic weapon arsenals such as grenades. To redeem the promotional code, the customer must enter Garena’s rewards website, login by choosing the same method used in the game itself, enter the “codiguin” and wait for a period of 30 minutes to 24 hours for the items to specials appear in the Free Fire Vault. A message will also be sent to the in-game mailbox. The Burger King unit on Avenida Paulista will also be styled with the game’s theme to reinforce the partnership, in addition to receiving an activation in which consumers will be able to experience immersive experiences that simulate the game’s environment. - Advertisement - So, what do you think of these Burger King gamer initiatives?